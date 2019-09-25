‘Guardian angel’ grandpa dies saving granddaughter in Oklahoma explosion, family says

What to do if you smell natural gas If you have a natural gas leak, how will you know? This video shares information on what natural gas smells like and what to do if you suspect a gas leak. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a natural gas leak, how will you know? This video shares information on what natural gas smells like and what to do if you suspect a gas leak.

Decorated Oklahoma veteran Don Osteen and his granddaughter Paetyn had an extraordinary bond.

“He was all about that baby and she was all about him,” family told KFOR.

After a gas leak ignited an explosion at their home, Osteen grabbed Paetyn and got her to safety by laying her in the shade while suffering with a “collapsed lung, broken ribs and severe burns”, according to KFOR.

While he saved his granddaughter’s life, Osteen succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law Jamie Moore.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce today that God took my father inlaw home yesterday afternoon,” Moore wrote on Facebook. “He was so brave and his sacrifice of love to save his grandbaby will always be a part of his heroic legacy that he leaves behind. He was not only a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and veteran, but he will forever be our hero and Paetyns guardian angel. He was a devout christian man and he loved God so we are comforted knowing that he will forever be at peace in the presence of Jesus fully healed and restored.”

Osteen’s son, Brendon Osteen, said his father only cared about Paetyn’s safety instead of his own.

“He wasn`t worried about himself at all. I’ll leave it at that, but save her was the message he was trying to get across and he did exactly that,” Brendon Osteen told KFOR.

“He just got out of the house and headed straight to where he knew help was. He tried to get in his truck and his keys were melted to him. His phone was exploded in his pocket,” he told WDAF.

Paetyn remains in the hospital in ICU, however, “doctors are very pleased with her progress but she still has a long way to go,” Moore wrote. Brendon Osteen believes his daughter will be just fine because she has a ‘guardian angel’ to look over her.

““If she’s anything like her papa who has been good to her so far then she’ll be tough you know and she’s already showing signs of being tough whenever they’re doing all their doctor stuff,” he told the outlet.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who wants to donate.