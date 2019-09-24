17-year-old Texas boy piloting plane alone crashes and dies in Arkansas, officials say

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A McKinney, Texas, teenager died after a plane he was believed to be piloting crashed in Arkansas, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 8:43 p.m. Monday from a resident who reportedly saw the plane crash near Cove Creek South Road, deputies said.

First responders went to the area where the plane reportedly crashed and began to search for it.

“The plane was located by a deputy at 11:13 p.m.,” according to the department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The single-engine, fixed-wing 1966 Cessna 150G was registered to Wingnut Enterprises LLC out of Allen, Texas, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration,” KFM5 reported. “The two-seater plane had only one occupant at the time of the crash, the report said.”

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm identification, and next of kin has been notified, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.