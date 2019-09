Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes

First responders gather near the Central Jersey Regional Airport in Manville, N.J., after a light plane got stuck in a tree as it approached the airport Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The pilot was rescued uninjured but spent hours 70 feet above ground waiting before rescued, according to MyCentralJersey.com. Nick Muscavage

A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.

Authorities say rescuers managed to free the pilot hours after Tuesday's crash. They rappelled to the man and lowered him to the ground with the help of a pruning bucket.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Somerset County not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172. No one on the ground was hurt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the pilot was taken to a hospital for assessment but didn't have any serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.