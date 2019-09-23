Man with crossbow accidentally shoots, kills 58-year-old in North Carolina, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A North Carolina man died after a crossbow accident on Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident in Jacksonville about 4 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man “lying in the yard with a stab wound to his side,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 20-year-old man told them he had accidentally shot the man with a crossbow, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and EMS performed CPR, according to the sheriff’s office, but the man died at the scene.

The 20-year-old was detained but was later released, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies recovered a knife and crossbow from the scene.

The man is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim or the 20-year-old man.