Gorsuch says US Supreme Court not split on partisan lines

A U.S. Supreme Court justice says the conventional wisdom that the court is split along partisan lines based on the political views of the president that appointed each justice is false.

Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke about civility at Brigham Young University on Friday, refuting the notion that judges are just "like politicians with robes."

Gorsuch says he doesn't recognize the court reflected in media hinting at deep divisions among the nine jurists, and that they get along better than some think.

Officials say the Supreme Court's justices rule unanimously in 40% of the 70 cases they hear in an October-to-May term.

Gorsuch says he is concerned about the deterioration of civic education. He says about one-third of millennials think it's important to live in a democracy.