Thief shoots at armed Oklahoma homeowner and tells him, ‘I have a gun too you SOB’

A home invasion attempt in Oklahoma went awry for a thief after being caught by the homeowner, according to the Enid Police Department.

Kenneth Fischaber told KFOR in Oklahoma that he heard rustling in his upstairs bedroom that sounded like a “heard of cattle” so he grabbed his gun and went to inspect at 5 a.m. Friday.

Fischaber, an Army veteran, fired his gun as the man approached him and then the man dove in the bathroom, KFOR reported. As Fischaber went to open the door, the man fired his gun and a shot came through the door.

“‘I’ve got a gun too you SOB,’” the man told Fischaber, according to KFOR.

“The suspect fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle near the intersection of Wheatridge Rd. and Southgate,” Enid Police reported. Neither Fischaber or the suspect were hit by the shots fired.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Jabier Harvey Flores of Enid and arrested him “on complaints of 1st Degree Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

When Flores was located, police searched the vehicle he abandoned and found “a large amount of property that is believed to have been stolen from other locations and/or residences.”

Another man was believed to had been involved, but according to the police department’s Twitter account, Guadalupe Rodriguez-Valadez is no longer a person of interest.