Women push car through floodwaters as Imelda bears down on Houston, video shows

Women push stranded cars after Imelda floods Houston Streets The Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas, said it responded to more than 300 calls for stranded vehicles in the wake of flooding brought on by storm Imelda on September 19.

As Tropical Depression Imelda caused massive flooding throughout Houston, two women took matters into their own hands by pushing a car through a flooded street.

The women, identified as Zoya Banks and Mia Maurice, were caught on video and reportedly pushed multiple cars through the floodwater, according to Erika Maida, who filmed the video. posted to Storyful.

Maida said she warned nearly 100 drivers to turn around as 2 to 3 feet of floodwater developed in the area.

““That’s when we really noticed how deep it was and started yelling at people not to go [through the water],” Maida told Storyful.

Harris County deputies have responded to more than 1,000 weather-related calls, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday.

“This includes 422 high-water rescues, 36 major crashes, and 357 stranded vehicles,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Sept. 18 “was the wettest calendar day ever recorded in the month of September and the 5th wettest calendar day ever recorded, the National Weather Service in Houston said on Twitter. “September 2019 is now the wettest September in city history.”