Teen girl reported missing actually faked her own kidnapping, Texas deputies say

Ryder Cambron Facebook screen grab from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Police were looking for 15-year-old Ryder Skye Cambron, whose UTV and phone were found in a park Tuesday night near her Texas home.

Residents even asked the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office how they could join the search party for the teen.

But Cambron wasn’t really missing, authorities say now. She was found Wednesday night in Montgomery after faking her own kidnapping, according to deputies.

“As this investigation unfolded, we have learned that Ryder orchestrated her disappearance with a 17-year-old male and left clues for her family to believe that she had been abducted,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Then teen “intentionally” left the off-road vehicle and her phone in the park and went with the boy to a home in Dobbin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other males were also at the home, officials said.

After being in the home about 28 hours, Cambron ran away into the woods when she found out detectives were on the way, according to the news release.

“As Detectives prepared for tracking canines to search the wooded area where she had last been seen, an alert citizen observed a suspicious person hiding in the shadows on the railroad tracks nearby,” officials said.

The citizen said the person was wearing “a camo hoodie and black shorts, which Cambron had reportedly been wearing when she left her home.

Cambron traveled more than 4 miles before officers caught up with her and released her to her parents, the sheriff’s office said.

Police are still investigating, and criminal charges could be filed, the sheriff’s office said.