‘Go Dawgs.’ Georgia store won’t sell Irish Spring soap ahead of Notre Dame game

Shoppers at a Georgia grocery store will have to go elsewhere for Irish Spring soap this week.

Dill’s Food City, which is about 40 miles from the University of Georgia in Athens, posted on Facebook saying the soap won’t be sold in either of its stores ahead of the Notre Dame football game this weekend.

The No. 3 Bulldogs play the No. 7 Fighting Irish at home on Saturday and are favored to win, according to 247Sports.

But the grocery store isn’t taking any chances.

The Facebook post shows the soap being taken off the shelf and a sign that says “Temporarily out of stock. Go Dawgs.”

The post got a positive reaction from Bulldogs fans, but a few Notre Dame fans and one Irish Spring fan expressed their disapproval.

“We won’t shop there anymore,” one person commented. “Go Irish.”

“That is my favorite shampoo,” another said.