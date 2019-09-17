Mom and teenage son caught trying to traffic cocaine together, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A mother and son were arrested on Monday after a traffic stop yielded illegal narcotics in their vehicle, according to sheriff deputies in Texas.

Deputies with the Frio County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on US 57 on a GMC Envoy for a traffic violation, per the department.

“While making contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle,” the department wrote on itsFacebook page. “After talking to the driver, he admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle. Shortly after a search was conducted; subsequently yielding two kilos of cocaine in plain view in the center console.”

Deputies enlisted the help of the Drug Enforcement Agency to assist with the traffic stop.

The investigation ended with the mother and son being charged and arrested for possession with the intent to distribute.

The mother was taken into federal custody. Her identity was not released by the sheriff’s office. Her son was taken into state custody since he was a 17-year-old minor.