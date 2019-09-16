E. coli might be in the flour, so this longtime brand made a national recall

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

The possibility of E. coli prompted the national recall of 5-pound Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour bags with a best by date of Sept. 6, 2020.

“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product,” General Mills said in its FDA-posted recall notice.

No other varieties of Gold Medal flour are recalled. General Mills says it hasn’t heard of any consumers getting E. coli from the flour.

If this sounds familiar, you probably remember January’s nationwide recall of this same Gold Medal variety, which was made after testing found salmonella.

As in January, consumers are asked to toss out the flour if they have it in their homes and call General Mills at 1-800-230-8103 or go to the General Mills website.

E. coli O26 can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and can cause death. It’s killed through the heat of cooking, which is why eating food made with raw flour before cooking can be very risky. Also, all flour contact surfaces should be cleaned and sanitized after use.