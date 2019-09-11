Trump jubilant in tweet blitz over NC victories, calls it ‘big night’ for Republicans

Trump in Fayetteville: ‘We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning’ President Donald Trump closes his speech in Faytteville, NC while campaigning for 9th Congressional candidate Dan Bishop Monday night Sept. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump closes his speech in Faytteville, NC while campaigning for 9th Congressional candidate Dan Bishop Monday night Sept. 9, 2019.

President Donald Trump launched a tweet blitz overnight Wednesday to celebrate party victories in two North Carolina races for U.S. Congress, calling it a “big night for the Republican party.”

Republican Dan Bishop won a tight District 9 race and Republican Greg Murphy was victorious by a wide margin in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, the Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Trump visited North Carolina this week to stump for Bishop, and seemed to take particular pride in defeating Democrat Dan McCready.

“Dan Bishop was down 17 points 3 weeks ago. He then asked me for help, we changed his strategy together, and he ran a great race,” Trump tweeted.

Political analysts across the nation saw the District 9 race between Bishop and McCready as a test of Trump’s popularity. The outcome was also predicted to be a hint of things to come in Trump’s 2020 presidential race, which kicks off in Charlotte at the Republican National Convention.

Bishop led McCready 50.8 percent to 48.6 percent in the race, with 99 percent of the precincts reporting, the Observer reported. The margin of victory was much bigger in the 3rd Congressional District, with Murphy defeating Democrat Allen Thomas by 62 percent to 37 percent, the Observer reported.

“The Fake News barely covered the race,” Trump tweeted at 1:45 a.m about Murphy’s win. “The win was far bigger than anticipated - there was just nothing the Fakers could say to diminish or demean the scope of this victory. So we had TWO BIG VICTORIES tonight, Greg & Dan!”

Trump mixed his congratulations with jabs at media outlets CNN and MSNBC, which are often targets of his social media ire.

CNN was reporting early Wednesday that the narrow margin in the District 9 race was a warning for Trump, but he appeared to see things differently.

Among Trump’s tweets was one suggestion that he should run for a third term: A poster that said “Trump: Keep America Great! 2024.”

“@CNN & @MSNBC were all set to have a BIG victory, until Dan Bishop won North Carolina 09. Now you will hear them barely talk about, or cover, the race. Fake News never wins!” Trump tweeted shortly before midnight.

