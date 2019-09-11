AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Inside Bolton's exit: Mongolia, a mustache, a tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Bolton was in Mongolia.

More than 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) away, President Donald Trump orchestrated an image for the world's front pages by becoming the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un on the north side of the demilitarized zone.

The distance was telling.

Bolton, a longtime critic of diplomacy with North Korea, had scheduled his foray to Mongolia weeks before Trump's impromptu invitation to meet Kim. But the national security adviser's isolation at such a high-profile moment underscored the growing disconnect between the two men.

Their repeated clashes on policy and style reached an exclamation point Tuesday when Trump ousted Bolton with a tweet.

Iran urges US to 'put warmongers aside' after Bolton firing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president urged the U.S. on Wednesday to "put warmongers aside" as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Hassan Rouhani's remarks signaled approval of President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of John Bolton as national security adviser. Bolton had been hawkish on Iran and other global challenges.

Rouhani's website quoted him as further urging the U.S. to "abandon warmongering and its maximum pressure policy" on Iran. He spoke at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, said after the meeting that Bolton's dismissal may help the U.S. have a "less biased" attitude toward Iran.

Though he stressed the dismissal was an internal U.S. issue, Rabiei called Bolton "the symbol of America's hawkish policies and its animosity toward Iran."

US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.

Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the U.S. embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.

"People say, 'Why do you stand here, year after year?'" Chundera Epps, a sister of Sept. 11 victim Christopher Epps, said at last year's ceremony at the World Trade Center. "Because soldiers are still dying for our freedom. First responders are still dying and being ill."

Afghans fear Trump's Taliban move means more civilians die

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The sound of the blast ripped through Kabul, in an instant wrenching the Afghan capital's attention from a nationally televised interview in which a United States envoy revealed the first details of a deal to end America's longest war.

Last week's Taliban car bomb targeted a foreign compound but instead shredded Afghan homes, with stunned and bloodied families picking up children and fleeing in darkness as their once-solid world collapsed. One family saw 30 relatives wounded — many of them women — including a son still healing from an attack the year before.

"Our only hope was peace," Hayat Khan, the family's 54-year-old patriarch, said Tuesday, "and that doesn't happen now."

President Donald Trump says the U.S.-Taliban talks on ending the fighting in Afghanistan are "dead," deeply unfortunate wording for the Afghan civilians who have been killed by the tens of thousands over almost 18 years. Many fear his cancellation of negotiations will bring more carnage as the U.S. and Taliban, as well as Afghan forces, step up their offensives and everyday people die in the crossfire.

As America on Wednesday mourns thousands of civilians killed in the 9/11 attacks, weary Afghans watch their own toll from the aftermath continue to rise.

GOP holds N Carolina House seat but shows frailty in suburbs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conservative Republican Dan Bishop won a special election for an open House seat in North Carolina, averting a demoralizing Democratic capture of a district the GOP has held for nearly six decades. But his narrow victory didn't erase questions about whether President Donald Trump and his party's congressional candidates face troubling headwinds approaching 2020.

Bishop, a state senator best known for a North Carolina law dictating which public bathrooms transgender people can use, defeated centrist Democrat Dan McCready on Tuesday. Bishop tied himself tightly to Trump, who staged an election eve rally for him in the district, and Tuesday's voting seemed no less than a referendum on the Republican president, who quickly took credit for the triumph.

"Dan Bishop was down 17 points 3 weeks ago. He then asked me for help, we changed his strategy together, and he ran a great race. Big Rally last night," Trump tweeted. No polling has emerged publicly that showed Bishop with a deficit of that magnitude. Operatives from both parties and analysts had long said the race was too close to call.

The results in the district underscored the rural-urban split between the parties, with Bishop, 55, running up substantial numbers in outlying areas and McCready eroding GOP advantages in suburban areas. McCready's moderate profile resembled that of many Democrats who won in Republican-leaning districts in the 2018 midterms and, even with the loss on Tuesday, showed the durability of that approach.

Bishop's margin was far less than the 11 percentage points by which Trump captured the district in 2016. And it was only slightly greater than when then-GOP candidate Mark Harris seemed to win the seat over McCready, 36, last year — before those results were annulled after evidence of vote tampering surfaced and a new election was ordered.

UK court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the U.K. Parliament less than two months before Britain is due to leave the European Union was unlawful, a Scottish court ruled Wednesday, although it didn't order the suspension to be overturned.

Judges at Scotland's highest court in Edinburgh said Britain's Supreme Court must make the final decision. A hearing there is due to begin Tuesday.

A group of about 70 lawmakers is challenging the government's decision to prorogue, or formally shut down, Parliament, for five weeks until Oct. 14 — just over two weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU.

Johnson claims he took the action so that he can start afresh on his domestic agenda at a new session of Parliament next month. But the suspension also gives him a respite from rebellious lawmakers as he plots his next move to break the political deadlock and lead Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31.

Opponents argue that Johnson is trying to evade democratic scrutiny.

China keeps penalties on US pork, soy, eases some others

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday announced it will exempt American industrial grease and some other imports from tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington but kept in place penalties on soybeans and other major U.S. exports ahead of negotiations next month.

The move applies to raw materials for farmers and factories, suggesting Beijing wants to limit damage to its slowing economy from the fight with President Donald Trump over trade and technology.

It adds to indications that both sides might be settling in for extended conflict even as they prepare for talks in Washington aimed at ending the dispute that threatens global economic growth.

A list of 16 items including lubricants, fish meal for animal feed and some other chemicals will be exempt from penalties of up to 25% imposed in response to Trump's tariff hikes on Chinese products, the Ministry of Finance said. Punitive duties on soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, and thousands of other items were left unchanged.

"The exemption could be seen as a gesture of sincerity towards the U.S. ahead of negotiations in October but is probably more a means of supporting the economy," Iris Pang of ING said in a report.

___

The rise and fall of former Venezuelan spymaster 'El Pollo'

MADRID (AP) — The two intelligence agents scoured the sun-kissed faces of holidaymakers at Madrid's airport until they spotted the 5½-foot bald man. Traveling under a disguised identity, Hugo Chávez's long-time spy chief and one of the U.S.'s most wanted drug fugitives had just landed in Spain that Monday morning in March.

Nicknamed "El Pollo" ("The Chicken"), retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal had traveled from the Dominican Republic after breaking ranks with Venezuela's socialist administration and supporting Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-backed opposition leader. From the Spanish capital he hoped to leverage contacts and knowledge of the Venezuelan deep state to mount a military-backed rebellion against President Nicolás Maduro.

Five months later, the former spymaster is in deep trouble.

To the frustration of many in the opposition who have secretly tried to flip senior members of Venezuela's military, Carvajal was arrested days before a failed barracks rebellion on April 30. On Thursday, judges in Madrid will consider whether to extradite him to the U.S. to face federal charges of cocaine trafficking.

Carvajal's fate is being closely followed by others in the Venezuelan security forces looking to defect. If somebody like the former spy, accused of collaborating with terrorist groups and smuggling several tons shipments of drugs into the U.S., could find redemption, there would be hope for others as well.

Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service and, uncharacteristically for the company, offering it at a bargain price — $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.

Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7.

It may be sheer coincidence that the cost of paying for both Apple and Disney subscriptions will still be a dollar less than Netflix's main plan, priced at $13 a month. But the intent to disrupt Netflix's huge lead in the streaming business couldn't be clearer.

Apple delivered the news Tuesday while also unveiling three new iPhones that won't look much different than last year's models other than boasting an additional camera for taking pictures from extra-wide angles.

The aggressive pricing is unusual for Apple, which typically charges a premium for products and services to burnish its brand. Most analysts expected Apple to charge $8 to $10 per month for the service, which will be called Apple TV Plus.

Antonio Brown faces rape accusations by former trainer

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.

"He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations," Heitner said in a statement.

Heitner said Brown and Taylor had "a consensual personal relationship."