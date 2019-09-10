Deaf woman sits in drive-thru 2 hours as Jack in the Box refuses service, she says

Pioneering disabilities rights attorney explains the ideas behind the Americans with Disabilities Act The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a report on the ADA’s history and the work that remains in August 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a report on the ADA’s history and the work that remains in August 2017.

A deaf California woman says a Jack in the Box worker discriminated against her for being unable to hear during an encounter that she captured on video.

ReVae Arnaud-Jensen shared cellphone footage of the incident Sunday on Facebook, writing that the worker she encountered in the drive-thru “refused to accept any orders from me. He yelled at me to leave and go drive back to the speaker to order.”

Arnaud-Jensen, 39, said she’s planning legal action over the Aug. 31 incident, which occurred at a Campbell location of the fast food chain outside of San Jose, NBC Bay Area reports.

Arnaud-Jensen was born deaf but can speak and can respond to people by reading lips and using sign language, according to the TV station. But the drive-thru process at the restaurant posed a problem: NBC reported that “at the busy Jack in the Box on West Hamilton Avenue, customers generally order through a speaker first, then drive up to the window. But that didn’t work for Arnaud-Jensen.”

The video shows Arnaud-Jensen trying to explain to the worker that she’s deaf, and that she wants to order No. 8 on the menu. NBC reported that as the situation “escalated, her son recorded the confrontation with his phone.”

“Can you move, please? Can you move? Move, please,” the drive-thru employee tells her, his voice rising. “I say, ‘Can I help you? Can I help you?’ You, nothing.”

The man continues to tell her to move.

“I am deaf,” she responds. “You’re discriminating (against) me … I can’t hear you on the speaker.”

Arnaud-Jensen tells the worker that “I’m not leaving until you give me the order I want. I want the No. 8 please.”

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times and shared more than 2,000.

“Towards the end of the video, once he realized he was being recorded he changed faces and mockingly gestured at the video,” Arnaud-Jenseon wrote on Facebook. “I refused to leave the window until I received an order. Sat there for two hours.”

Arnaud-Jensen told NBC she was “shocked and perplexed” by how the man treated her.

Arnaud-Jensen said that restaurant’s manager talked with her and informed her that the worker had been fired, KGO reports.

Jack in the Box confirmed the firing, Fox News reports.

“We do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests,” the restaurant chain said in a statement, according to Fox. “After a thorough investigation of the incident and direct contact with the local franchise owner, we understand the employee in the video has been terminated.”

The incident comes just weeks after a Burger King employee in Oklahoma City was accused of refusing service to a customer who was deaf, KFOR reported.

“This is common for deaf people to experience this including me,” Arnaud-Jensen wrote in a comment on her Facebook post. “This is not my first time. It had this happen to me several times, however, this one was the worst I have experienced.”