National
Walter White look-a-like wanted in Illinois on ‘Breaking Bad’-esque charges
Every once in a while, a mugshot comes along that blurs the line between fiction and reality.
That’s exactly what happened when police in Galesburg, Illinois, posted a series of mugshots to their Facebook page. Police say the people in the six photos are wanted, but not yet in police custody.
One such person is Todd Barrick Jr., 50, who stood out to Facebook users, and for good reason: he’s the spitting image of Bryan Cranston’s science teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White from the iconic AMC television show “Breaking Bad.”
But the similarities didn’t end there. Police say Barrick is wanted for violating his probation related to what else? Methamphetamine possession, KWQC reported.
It didn’t take long for fans of the show to catch on, referencing the show on the department’s post.
“Heisenberg is alive!!!” one user wrote.
“Wow, the resemblance though,” wrote another.
“Say my name!!!”
“They lookin’ for Tuco and Walter White.”
Comments