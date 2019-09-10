Sex offender who promised not to return to US caught at border in Texas, officials say

The border wall region, from the air In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall.

A previously deported sex offender was captured after a clash with border patrol agents in Texas on Friday, officials say.

Salvadorian national Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez, 43, was in one of two vehicles that tried to bypass an immigration checkpoint in Desert Haven, U.S. Customs & Border Protection said in a news release.

Patrol officers chased the two cars, and seven people ultimately got out and tried to run away, federal officials said. Officers were able to catch six of them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez, 43, has been arrested after re-entering the country following deportation, officials say. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

During processing, officers learned Rivas-Marquez was a felon and had been deported once before, according to the news release.

Rivas-Marquez was charged with “multiple sex offenses” against a 13-year-old, the release said, and in 2013, he was convicted in Virginia on five counts of indecent liberties, court records show.

For these crimes, Rivas-Marquez was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but granted a 48-year suspended sentence under the condition that he never return to the United States, the release said. Upon return, he’d be required to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Rivas-Marquez is now in custody on the criminal charge of re-entering the country after being previously removed, the release said. Other criminal proceedings are pending.