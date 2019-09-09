Mom confronts man who groped 8-year-old girl in Target toy aisle, California cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A stranger talked “briefly” to an 8-year-old girl Friday night in a Target toy aisle, then grabbed her chest from behind, police in Redlands, California, say.

The child’s mother confronted the man, who denied doing anything wrong and fled the store about 7:30 p.m., police wrote in a release posted to Facebook. He drove off in a silver Honda Accord.

On Sunday, police posted store security photos of the accused man and his car to Facebook seeking tips leading to his arrest.

Police are seeking the man, who had gone directly to the toy section after entering the 27320 W. Lugonia Avenue store in Redlands, southeast of San Bernardino, on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, the post reads.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the man contact them by phone at 909-798-7681 Ext. 1 or email at moitoso@redlandspolice.org, referencing case number: 190036235.