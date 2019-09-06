12-year-old girl wakes up to naked burglar in her bedroom, California cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 12-year-old girl in Delano, California, discovered a naked intruder in her room on Thursday night, according to police.

The burglar forced his way inside the home through a bedroom window, waking up the girl sleeping inside, who saw him “walking around her bedroom naked,” police said in a Facebook post on Friday. She managed to escape from the room and alert her family.

The girl’s family went into the bedroom and discovered the intruder trying to get dressed, then fleeing out the window, police said.

Officers, who responded around 6:20 p.m., found the suspect “in an adjacent backyard, again, completely nude,” according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Rodolfo Luis Rodriguez of Delano.

Rodriguez was arrested and faces felony charges of burglary and annoying and molesting a child under 14, as well as misdemeanor charges of obscene exhibition and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to online jail records.

Rodriguez is being held at the Kern County Jail on $95,000 bail with a hearing set for next week, jail records said.