The Latest: Divers search for people missing from dive boat

Local law enforcement along with search and rescue teams help unload the bodies of those who died in a diving boat fire, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the remaining people still missing would be found alive. AP Photo

The Latest on the fire aboard a diving boat near a Southern California island that killed at least 25 people (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Authorities say dive teams and other search crews have continued to search through the night for people still missing following a dive boat fire off Southern California's coast that killed dozens sleeping below deck.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department spokeswoman Amber Anderson says Tuesday that fog and low clouds are not expected to limit the search crews in their efforts.

She says several families have visited an assistance center set up for relatives of people who were aboard the boat.

Thirty three passengers and six crew members were aboard the dive-boat Conception when it was engulfed by flames before dawn Monday.

Five crew members sleeping on the boat's top deck jumped off and took a dinghy to safety.

As of Monday night, authorities had confirmed the deaths of 25 people.

12 a.m.

Authorities are searching for the nine people who remain missing after a boat fire off the coast of southern California killed dozens who were left sleeping below decks with only one narrow stairway out.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll said Monday that 25 people had died, and the search would continue through the night for nine still unaccounted for.

Authorities opened a family assistance center where counseling was being provided to relatives of those onboard the dive-boat Conception when it sank Monday. None of their names were immediately released.

The missing and dead were among 39 passengers and crew who had departed Santa Barbara's Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday aboard the boat Conception for a Labor Day weekend scuba-diving trip.