Woman accused of plotting foiled attack on bar pleads guilty

Elizabeth Lecron leaves U.S. District Court Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. Lecron pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and transporting explosives. Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Vincent Armstrong, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors said they were targeting a bar in downtown Toledo and had also discussed attacks on several places, including a pipeline and a livestock farm. Amy E. Voigt

An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to plotting and buying supplies for a foiled terror attack on a bar.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Elizabeth Lecron, of Toledo, and her boyfriend had bomb-making materials and weapons in their home and spent months planning before they were arrested in December.

Lecron pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and transporting explosives.

The Blade newspaper reports she faces up to 15 years in prison. Stephen Newman, a federal public defender overseeing Lecron's attorney, declined to comment.

Authorities have said that Lecron instigated the plans and that she bought a shotgun, black powder and screws.

Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend were targeting a bar in downtown Toledo and had also discussed attacks on several public places.