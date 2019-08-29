AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Dorian moved out over open waters early Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warned it was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stayed well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast called for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places but doing no major damage.

"We're happy because there are no damages to report," said William Solís, the mayor of the small Puerto Rican island of Culebra. He said only one community lost power.

Dorian caused an islandwide blackout in St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and scattered power outages in St. Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said. In addition, the storm downed trees and at least one electric pole in St. Thomas, he said, adding that there were no reports of major flooding.

10 Democrats set for next debate as several others miss cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling Democratic presidential candidates are facing the bad news that they are not among the 10 who have qualified for the next debate, a predicament that is likely to spell doom for their campaigns.

Hours ahead of a midnight Wednesday deadline to qualify, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced she was dropping out of the race after spending at least $4 million on advertising in recent months to qualify.

Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and self-help guru Marianne Williamson were also among those missing September's debate, as were Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and a handful of others.

To appear on stage in Houston next month, they had to hit 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while securing 130,000 unique donors . Two new polls released Wednesday affirmed that they were all below the threshold.

The question shifted from who would qualify for the following debate to who would stay in the race.

Opposition to Johnson Parliament maneuver crystalizes

LONDON (AP) — Political opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament is crystalizing, with protests around Britain and a petition to block the move gaining more than 1 million signatures.

Johnson's maneuver gives his political opponents even less time to prevent a chaotic no-deal Brexit before the Oct. 31 withdrawal deadline. But the decision outraged critics and is serving as a unifying force for the disparate opposition.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the outrage Thursday as "phoney." He insisted in an interview with the BBC that Johnson wants to outline his domestic agenda.

The move has prompted ruptures across the political spectrum, including among members of Johnson's Conservative Party. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is expected to resign Thursday, in part due to opposition to Johnson's Brexit strategy.

Attacks by US extremists lead to push for anti-terror laws

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — A white man opens fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 people. Another man kills 11 Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The two mass shootings and a presidential tweet put a spotlight on the idea of "domestic terrorism," adding momentum to a debate about whether such attacks should be classified and tried in the same way as crimes against America by foreign extremist groups and their supporters. A Republican senator and a Democrat in the House of Representatives are drafting bills to do that while some Republicans call for a left-wing group to be designated a terrorist organization.

"Domestic terrorism is in our backyard and we need to call it and treat it under the law the same as other forms of terrorism," said U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican who intends to introduce legislation when Congress returns in September.

McSally's proposal would allow federal law enforcement to charge suspects with acts of domestic terror and add punishments for those crimes, including the death penalty.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, introduced legislation on Aug. 16 that he says is a "very high priority."

Brazilian indigenous speak out as Amazon fires rage

ALTAMIRA, Brazil (AP) — As fires raged in parts of the Amazon, Mydje Kayapo sat in a small boat looking out over the Curua River in the Bau indigenous reserve. The smell of smoke filled the air, and Kayapo was worried.

"The fire is coming closer and closer to our reserve," he told a visiting news team from The Associated Press. "Now it is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away."

Kayapo, one of the Bau people's leaders, helps organize a village watch group to protect the community's lands from encroaching flames as well as illegal loggers, miners and others seeking to exploit the area. With fires spreading quickly to wide swaths of indigenous territories in recent weeks, his task has grown more critical.

So far in 2019, Brazil reported 83,000 fires, a 77% increase from the same period last year. Many of those were set in already deforested areas by people clearing land for cultivation or pasture.

With over 98% of Brazil's indigenous lands within the Amazon, the threat to groups like Kayapo's are particularly exposed.

Yemen colonel: Airstrikes kill at least 30 troops near Aden

CAIRO (AP) — A Yemeni commander says airstrikes have hit government forces heading to the southern port city of Aden to fight separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 30 troops.

Col. Mohamed al-Oban, a commander of the special forces in Abyan province, says the troops were headed toward Aden on Thursday when the airstrikes took place.

He didn't say who was behind the strikes, saying only the planes were from the Saudi-led coalition.

Officials in the UAE, which is also part of the coalition that has been fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels since 2015, declined to immediately comment.

The attack comes a day after government forces pushed into Aden to try and retake the city from UAE-backed southern separatists, their ostensible allies in the coalition against the Houthis.

China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests

HONG KONG (AP) — China's military deployed fresh troops to Hong Kong early Thursday in what it called a routine rotation amid speculation that it might intervene in the city's pro-democracy protests.

Footage on CCTV showed armored carriers, trucks and a patrol boat crossing the border at night from the neighboring city of Shenzhen. Scores of soldiers ran in unison onto trucks, which the state broadcaster said were bound for various ports and entry points into Hong Kong. A handover ceremony was held overnight.

"This time the task has a glorious mission. The responsibility is great. The job is difficult," a major said to troops before they departed. "The time for a true test has arrived!"

The official Xinhua News Agency said it was the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's garrison in Hong Kong. The previous one was in August 2018.

Nearly three months of fiery anti-government demonstrations have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The Hong Kong garrison previously published a promotional video with scenes of soldiers facing off with people dressed like protesters.

India seeks to portray sense of calm in locked-down Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Just before midnight on the eve of the biggest political change in Indian-administered Kashmir in decades, authorities shut down internet access, mobile and landline phones and cable TV in the disputed region home to 12.5 million people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government presented an order in Parliament on Aug. 5 revoking the autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority state. The following day, lawmakers passed a bill to split the state, Jammu and Kashmir, into two federal territories.

Government officials have filled the communications void by asserting the changes have widespread acceptance in Kashmir, across India and internationally — a portrayal that hasn't stood up to scrutiny.

By circulating photos and videos with rousing Kashmiri folk music but no voices — evoking 20th century wartime newsreels — India's foreign ministry asserts life is returning to normal. Independent news reports suggest otherwise.

Kashmir has been disputed territory since 1947, when India and Pakistan won independence from British rule. Each claimed Kashmir and they have fought two of their three wars over it, with each now administering part of it.

MSNBC's O'Donnell retracts Trump story

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday retracted his story about supposed Russian ties to President Donald Trump's finances and apologized for reporting it — just as Trump's lawyer demanded.

O'Donnell said, however, he still doesn't know whether or not the story is true.

His public pull-back unfolded quickly in the opening minute of "The Last Word," where 24 hours earlier the cable news host said that a source had told him that Deutsche Bank documents showed that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan application for Trump.

O'Donnell reported the story, based on a single source he did not identify, even as he couched it with the qualifier "if true" and admitted it had not been verified by NBC News.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, had written to NBC Wednesday afternoon, saying the story was false and defamatory and threatening legal action if it wasn't disowned. Harder said the story could have been disproven with an internet search.