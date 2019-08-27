Fake ‘agent’ stops by police station with drugs, counterfeit money, SC cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A man pretending to be an “agent” sought help at a South Carolina police station — and ended up behind bars, officials say.

Woodruff police say Ronald Scott Fowler went to their department Saturday and told an officer he needed help with an investigation.

“Fowler was acting irrational and was trying to convince me he was an agent and he had lost his credentials,” the officer wrote in a police report obtained Tuesday.

He admitted “to trying to stop a vehicle” and carried a two-way radio and flashlight, according to police documents.

Fowler also gave the officer “ten 100 dollar bills and four 50 dollar bills that he stated were counterfeit,” the report says.

The money turned out to be fake, and police planned to turn it over to the Secret Service for investigation, according to Woodruff authorities.

Fowler told cops a counterfeit money printer was in his car and gave them consent to search it, police say.

There, they found methamphetamine and Lorazepam, a prescription drug used to treat seizures and anxiety, the police report says.

During the encounter, Fowler seemed to be on meth, according to the Woodruff Police Department.

Fowler, 47, was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer and possessing drugs, records show.

He was being held Tuesday in the Spartanburg County jail, according to its website.