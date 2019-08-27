Little League boys champs get invite from Trump. What about us, NC girls coach asks

A North Carolina softball coach tweeted at President Donald Trump after a baseball team was invited to the White House. Twitter Screengrab from Little League

A girls softball coach from North Carolina wants his winning team to get a White House visit, just like the championship boys.

The request came after Rowan Little League, a team of 10- to 12-year-old girls, clinched the softball World Series title earlier this month.

A few days later, the Louisiana boys team that won the baseball Little League World Series got a shoutout from President Donald Trump.

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

“Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “See you at the White House!”

That’s when Steve Yang, coach of the victorious North Carolina girls team, reached out to the president directly.

“Wanting the team to get an invite to the White House like the boys team from Louisiana,” Yang tweeted at the president and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

@realDonaldTrump President Trump, my name is Steve Yang and I am the head coach of Rowan LL in Salisbury, NC that recently won the Softball Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon. Wanting the team to get an invite to the White House like the boys team from Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/SedLTyBWgA — Steve Yang (@dsteveyang) August 26, 2019

At least one of Yang’s players is on board with his request.

“I was always taught growing up that girls can do anything that guys can do and I guess it should be equal,” Rowan player Carmen Freeze said in a Spectrum News report. “If they get to go, we can go.”

The White House hadn’t replied to Yang’s tweet about the visit as of Tuesday morning.

But “he got a call from Sen. Thom Tillis who said he’s going to try and make it happen,” according to Spectrum News.

Yang’s team also won the World Series in 2015, the Salisbury Post reports.