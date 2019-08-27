Tropical Storm Dorian could turn north. What that means for the Carolinas and Georgia

Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the Windward Islands Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say.

Tropical Storm Dorian is edging north in its predicted landfall along Florida’s east coast, with high winds forecast in southeast Georgia as early as Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cone maps released early Tuesday show the storm’s center making landfall this weekend near Jupiter, Florida, 115 miles north of Miami.

Dorian is expected to begin a northwest turn Wednesday, forecasters said. However, experts have not yet decided if the storm will roll up the East Coast toward the Carolinas or pass over Florida.

High winds will begin along the Florida coast around 8 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center says. Dorian currently has sustained winds of 50 mph, forecasters said Tuesday.

Rain of 2 to 10 inches accompanied the storm as it passed over islands in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm #Dorian is moving through the Windward Islands. Here are the 5 am AST Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/UKTuhBZnLP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2019

Tropical storm designation is applied to storms with winds ranging from 39 mph to 73 mph.

“While uncertainty remains high, wind and rain impacts are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and this weekend,” National Hurricane Center forecasters said early Tuesday.

“Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place,” according to the forecast.

It’s believed “environmental conditions become more favorable for intensification” of the storm as it moves north of the Greater Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

“The future intensity of Dorian will be quite dependent on how much land interaction there is with the mountainous island of Hispaniola. The NHC intensity forecast lies near the upper end of the guidance in the short term, while the system is over the Caribbean Sea, but near the middle of the guidance envelope after that,” forecasters said.

A second storm, called Tropical Depression Six, is located a few hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center says.

It is expected to stay offshore as it moves north, making landfall Friday in Nova Scotia, forecasters say.

The Weather Channel says the tropical depression could create ocean swells off the Carolinas ”that could lead to rip currents and high surf along parts of the Eastern Seaboard early this week.”