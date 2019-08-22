National

Starbucks Frappuccinos are 50% off today. Here’s how to get that sweet deal

How to make Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino at home

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino may be hard to find, but you can make a healthier, better-tasting version at home. By
Up Next
Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino may be hard to find, but you can make a healthier, better-tasting version at home. By

While we won’t be blessed — or cursed, depending on who you talk to — with the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte until Tuesday, Starbucks is offering a special deal to sweeten your wait.

For today only, Starbucks is offering Frappuccinos at half the regular price for Happy Hour.

All you have to do is download the Starbucks app to your phone and the promotion will automatically be loaded in, waiting in the inbox.

Just tell the barista you’d like to redeem the offer, and then order a size grande or larger and you’re good to go.

You don’t even have to be a rewards member.

The deal is only available during the company’s Happy Hour, after 3 p.m. and before closing, so be sure to pop in then to grasp onto the last vestiges of summer before the pumpkin spice onslaught.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  