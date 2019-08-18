Police: Man accused of threat to Jewish center arrested

This undated photo provided by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office shows James Reardon Jr. Police say Reardon, accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges. (Mahoning County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Police say a man accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

New Middletown police say they arrested 20-year-old James Reardon, Jr., at his home Saturday in the Mahoning County village. WKBN-TV reports Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption: "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O'Rearedon."

Reardon is scheduled to be arraigned Monday by video in Struthers Municipal Court.

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. Authorities say the Instagram account was Reardon's.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic weapons and anti-Semitic information were found at his house.

It couldn't be determined whether Reardon has an attorney.

Andy Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's executive vice president, said they were aware of the incident and were working with police.

"I want to stress that we know of no other threat to the Jewish Community or to any of our agencies at this point it time," he said in a statement posted on the organization's website . "Nonetheless, I have directed that we maintain the additional level of security for the near future."