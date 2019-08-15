The Latest: Tennessee inmate executed in electric chair

This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows Stephen West. West has made a last minute request to be put to death in the electric chair instead of dying by lethal injection. The state Department of Correction on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 confirmed West made the request ahead of his Thursday execution. He previously opted against selecting a preference, which would have resulted in lethal injection. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)

The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Tennessee inmate (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Tennessee has executed its third inmate in the electric chair since November, killing a man who maintained that he didn't fatally stab a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986.

State officials pronounced 56-year-old Stephen West dead at 7:27 p.m. Thursday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West said his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

In a court filing, the state said West brutally stabbed the victims to death.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West's clemency application, which also said West had been taking powerful medication in prison to treat mental illness.

Two Tennessee inmates have also died by lethal injection since August 2018.

___

4:45 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a Tennessee inmate's request for a stay of execution hours before he is scheduled to die in the electric chair.

The execution of 56-year-old Stephen West is scheduled for Thursday evening at a Nashville prison. West says his then-17-year-old accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986. West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West was 23 at the time of the deaths. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West's clemency application.

___

12:10 a.m.

A Tennessee inmate who says his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986 is scheduled to die in the electric chair.

The execution of 56-year-old Stephen West is scheduled for Thursday evening at a Nashville prison.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West has denied he's a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

In a court filing, the state has said West was sentenced to die for "brutally stabbing to death" the two victims.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West's clemency application, which also said West has been taking powerful medication to treat mental illness.