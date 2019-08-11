Ice cream man who raped 14-year-old in truck had 28 prior arrests, Ga. officials say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An ice cream man in Georgia was convicted last week of raping a 14-year-old girl in the back of his truck.

In July 2018, Atlanta police got a call from someone who believed people were “engaging in sexual activity” in an ice cream truck that was “rocking in a back and forth motion” in a vacant lot, according to a release from the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney.

When police came to the truck, Khabir Daniel told them he and his “girlfriend” were stocking shelves and later told them they had been “just kissing,” the release said.

But when officers spoke to the girl in the truck with him, they discovered she was 14 and, when she was interviewed, she told police she had been working for Daniel and that he had sex with her, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He had previously been arrested 28 times and convicted of a felony six times.

He was convicted of child molestation, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes in Superior Court on August 8, 2019, the release said.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation, the release said.