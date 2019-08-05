Car left dangling from power pole support line in bizarre California crash, photos show

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A car crash over the weekend near Solvang, California, didn’t result in any injuries, authorities said — but it did yield some puzzling photos.

The crash left a white Volkswagen dangling from a power pole support cable Saturday around 7:20 p.m., with the car’s front wheels feet off the ground, California Highway Patrol officers in Buellton said in a Facebook post.

“Due to unknown reasons, the driver of this vehicle conducted an unsafe turn and ended up on the wrong side of this power pole support line,” CHP officers wrote in the post on Saturday night.

CHP officers estimated that the Solvang man driving the car was 19 or 20 and said he and his passenger were safely out of the car by the time officers showed up, KSBY reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Photos that CHP shared from the scene also show an apparently knocked-over sign resting on the ground beneath the car.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation,” CHP officers wrote on Facebook.

Officers said the crash was on Alamo Pintado Avenue north of Dermanak Drive, which is northeast of Solvang.

Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday.