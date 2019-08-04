The Latest: Suspected Texas shooter booked on capital murder

Walmart employees comfort one another after an active shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Mark Lambie

The Latest on a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

8 a.m.

Jail records show the gunman arrested in the El Paso shooting that left 20 people dead has been booked on capital murder charges.

El Paso County records Sunday showed that 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius was booked at the downtown jail in the Texas border city. There was no immediate indication that he had an attorney.

Police say more than two dozen people were also injured in the attack Saturday at an El Paso shopping area.

Authorities are investigating the possibility the shooting was a hate crime. They're working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by Crusius.