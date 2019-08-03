National
Active shooting incident with multiple injuries reported near El Paso mall
Police in El Paso have reported an active shooting situation in the area of Cielo Vista Mall.
Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away.
TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart.
The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.
This story will be updated as we get more information.
Comments