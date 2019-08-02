NC teen who survived crash that killed family was OK with driver not going to jail

How to avoid a wrong-way driver Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver.

The teenage survivor of a crash that killed three members of a North Carolina family recently said it was OK if the wrong-way driver didn’t end up behind bars, news outlets report.

Tyler Bova, 18, was vacationing with his family in June 2018 when a car came speeding toward them on State Route 50 in Millard County, Utah, KSTU reported Wednesday.

The driver ran into the family’s car, pushing it off the road, the station reported at the time.

Bova’s parents — Holly and Tyrone — and his younger brother, Haden, all died after the fiery wreck, KSTU reported.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with “critical injuries,” the Deseret News reports.

His family, from Archdale, North Carolina, was on a “cross-country road trip,” and their vacation binder was found at the scene of the crash, the newspaper reports.

Officials say the crash happened after Jennifer Diamond “illegally” switched lanes to pass another driver, according to KTVX.

“At the time of her arrest, police said she may have been distracted by dogs in her Porsche,” the Deseret News reports.

Bova, who is still suffering from a traumatic brain injury, was invited to speak in court about the driver’s possible sentence, KTVX reports.

“I don’t really care if she went to jail or not ...,” he said, according to KTVX. “I just want everyone else to be safe.”

Attorney David Corbett said the teenager at first wanted the driver sent to jail, but he changed his mind, according to the Deseret News.

It turns out, Diamond will avoid time behind bars after she was sentenced to serve two years of probation, WFMY reports.

Her three-and-a-half year jail sentence is suspended if she pays $10,000, puts in volunteer hours and has a clean driving record, according to the station.

She had “pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless driving,” according to the station.