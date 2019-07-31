Authorities ID Georgia man accused of killing fleeing wife

North Georgia authorities have released the name of a man accused of killing his wife as she fled to a nearby fire station for help.

District Attorney Lee Darragh told reporters Tuesday that 44-year-old Jeremy Wade Gibson faces charges including murder. Authorities said 44-year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson had called 911 late Monday and frantically requested help, but the call died as the dispatcher asked for more information.

Minutes later, Gibson pulled into a Dawsonville fire station tailed by her husband, who authorities say approached the woman and shot her. Gibson's children, ages 5 and 8, were in her car and escaped physical harm. They're now in state care.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dawsonville is about 60 miles north of Atlanta.