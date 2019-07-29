National

15 rescued after planned hotel partially collapses in Houston, officials say

A building partially collapsed in Houston on Monday morning, officials say.
A building partially collapsed in Houston on Monday morning, officials say. Houston Fire Department

An under-construction hotel partially collapsed in Houston on Monday morning, officials say.

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said workers had been pouring concrete on one of the upper floors when a portion of the floor collapsed, KTRK reported.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue 15 people from the building, KPRC reported.

At least eight were taken to the hospital following the incident, the Houston Fire Department wrote on Twitter. Officials have not commented on the severity of their injuries.

By

Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
