National

Federal government brings back capital punishment. Here are the 5 it plans to execute

The U.S. government announced Thursday it is bringing back capital punishment.
The U.S. government announced Thursday it is bringing back capital punishment.

The federal government is resuming the death penalty and has plans to execute five people, officials say.

Officials haven’t used capital punishment almost two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr announced Thursday in a news release.

Executions are scheduled for five people who killed “the most vulnerable in our society —children and the elderly,” the government says.

The government says the offenders include:

  • Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted of killing three people.

  • Lezmond Mitchell, convicted of stabbing a grandmother.

  • Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of killing a teenager.

  • Alfred Bourgeois, convicted of beating a toddler.

  • Dustin Lee Honken, convicted of shooting five people.

Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing.

By

  Comments  