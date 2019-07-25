AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

What's next after Mueller? Investigations, lawsuits and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of anticipation, Congress finally heard testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller. So what now?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mueller's appearance was "a crossing of a threshold," raising public awareness of what Mueller found. And Democrats after the hearing said they had clearly laid out the facts about Mueller's April report, which did not find a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia but detailed extensive Russian intervention in the 2016 election. Mueller also said in the report that he couldn't clear President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.

But it remains to be seen how the testimony will affect public views of Trump's presidency and the push for impeachment. Mueller said some of the things that Democrats wanted him to say — including a clear dismissal of Trump's claims of total exoneration — but he declined to answer many of their questions, and spoke haltingly at times. Trump claimed victory, saying Mueller did "a horrible job."

Democrats say they will continue to hold Trump to account. A look at the ways they will try to do that in the coming months:

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Analysis: Mueller has spoken, but 2020 may be the final word

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller's testimony Wednesday sent the clearest signal yet that impeachment may be slipping out of reach for Democrats and that the ultimate verdict on President Donald Trump will be rendered by voters in the 2020 election.

Democrats had hoped the former special counsel's appearance would be a turning point. A Marine who served in Vietnam, Mueller is the kind of square-jawed federal prosecutor to whom Americans may have once listened as a trusted source of authority. But in this era of stark political polarization, galvanizing the public is a difficult task even if Mueller wanted to produce a viral moment, which he never seemed inclined to do. Rather than swoop in to give voice to the 448-page report, Mueller said very few words.

What Mueller did say was striking: Trump was not exonerated of potential crimes. His report found Russia interfered in the 2016 election in "sweeping and systematic" fashion. Accepting foreign campaign assistance is wrong, he agreed. But Mueller's reluctance to engage, and his one-word answers, deprived the country of a where-were-you-when moment that could bring decisive conclusion to the probe and Trump's role in trying to obstruct the investigation.

"It was not a hoax," Mueller testified of Russian election interference.

The result, after more than six hours at the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, was that the sides in Washington were retrenching to their familiar outposts, leaving voters to decide what to do next.

Puerto Rico's governor to quit Aug. 2 in face of protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced late Wednesday that he will resign Aug. 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

A crowd of thousands outside the governor's mansion in Old San Juan erupted into cheers and singing after Rosselló's announcement on Facebook just before midnight.

"My only priority has been the transformation of our island and the well-being of our people," a shaken-looking Rosselló said in an address that listed his accomplishments before making clear he was resigning. Addressing the protests, Rosselló said, "The demands have been overwhelming and I've received them with highest degree of humility."

The 40-year-old son of a former governor, Rosselló became the first chief executive to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million American citizens without full representation in Congress or the right to vote for president.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will assume the post less than halfway through Rosselló's four-year term, becoming Puerto Rico's second female governor.

N. Korea fires missiles into sea in apparent pressure tactic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea Thursday in its first weapons launches in more than two months and an apparent effort to pressure Washington as the two sides struggle to restart nuclear negotiations.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan and flew about 430 kilometers (270 miles) and 690 kilometers (430 miles) respectively before landing off the country's east coast.

South Korea's military earlier said both missiles flew 430 kilometers but the trajectory for one was revised based on a joint South Korean-U.S. analysis. South Korean officials said the missiles were both short-range.

A South Korean defense official, requesting anonymity because of department rules, said that an initial analysis showed both missiles were fired from mobile launchers and flew at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (30 miles). He said South Korea's military believes a second missile that flew 690 kilometers is a new type of missile but more analysis is necessary.

The North is unhappy over planned U.S.-South Korean military drills that it says are preparation for an invasion. The missile tests may be meant as a warning to Washington.

Boris Johnson tells Cabinet it's full steam ahead for Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson held his first Cabinet meeting as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, pledging to break the Brexit impasse that brought down predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson told his just-assembled top team in 10 Downing St. that Britain was at "a pivotal moment in our country's history." He repeated his vow that the U.K. would leave the EU "on October 31 or indeed earlier."

He will face a rowdier reception later when he addresses the House of Commons for the first time as the country's leader.

Johnson has less than 100 days to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31 after what he called "three years of unfounded self-doubt" under May's government.

In his first speech as prime minister on Wednesday, Johnson offered a scattergun plethora of promises, from more police on the streets to ending a ban on genetically modified crops to faster internet access.

Congo student with Ebola still finds a way to take exams

BENI, Congo (AP) — Claude Mabowa Sasi had lost his mother, a brother and a sister to Ebola . Instead of fearing death when he, too, was diagnosed with the disease, the young man had a different worry: How would he complete his college entrance exams?

It had been his mother's greatest hope that Mabowa would go to college. To do so would require passing the secondary school baccalaureate, or "bac."

But the exams are held only once a year in Congo, and the 21-year-old Mabowa was being held in medical isolation, unable to sit in the same room with other test-takers.

So the medical staff members caring for him at an Ebola treatment center run by the Alliance for International Medical Action, or ALIMA, came up with a solution.

They found a school official willing to proctor the exam as Mabowa took it safely behind a window. The papers were passed to Mabowa without touching him. After finishing, he held his pages up one by one to the window so they could be photographed with a smartphone and then emailed to officials for scoring. Then his work and his pencil were incinerated. For the oral part of the exam, the questions were asked of him through the glass.

Hurricane victims frustrated with slow housing recovery

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (AP) — The heating and air conditioning in Carrie Johnson's home — damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 — still wasn't fixed when Hurricane Florence flooded her house last September. Now, her home of over 50 years is gutted, the flooring and walls nothing more than bare wooden beams smelling faintly of river water.

Estimated damage to the home is over $52,000, she said. The 81-year-old received about $13,000 in short-term federal assistance, but she's not sure what to do next.

"The little bit of money I got, it wouldn't even fix this room, I don't think, let alone the rest of the house," Johnson said.

For Johnson and many other displaced hurricane victims, the next step would be seeking longer-term federal rebuilding funds administered by the state. But based on slow payouts after Matthew, they fear the process could take years.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded North Carolina a community block grant of $237 million for Matthew recovery, but as of July the state had spent only about 6%, according to Laura Hogshead, chief operating officer of the state Office of Recovery and Resiliency. By comparison, South Carolina spent 22% of its award for Matthew by December 2018.

In a small Arkansas town, echoes of a century-old massacre

ELAINE, Ark. (AP) — J. Chester Johnson never heard about the mass killing of black people in Elaine, a couple hours away from where he grew up in Arkansas. Nobody talked about it, teachers didn't mention it in history classes, and only the elderly remembered the bloodshed of 1919.

He was an adult when he found out about it. By then, his grandfather, Alonzo "Lonnie" Birch, was dead — perhaps taking a secret to his grave.

Johnson believes Birch took part in the Elaine massacre. And now he's bent on telling the story of one of the largest racial mass killings in U.S. history, an infamous chapter in the "Red Summer" riots that spread in cities and towns across the nation.

"I feel an obligation," said Johnson, who is white. "It's hard to grow up in a severely segregated environment and for it not to affect you. If you don't face it and deal with it in various ways, it becomes undiscovered."

Hundreds of US returnees dumped in Mexico's Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The bus carrying dozens of Central Americans from the Texas border arrived in this northern Mexican city late at night and pulled up next to the station. Men and women disembarked with children in their arms or staggering sleepily by their sides, looked around fearfully and wondered what to do.

They had thought they were being taken to a shelter where they could live, look for work and go to school. Instead they found themselves in a bustling metropolis of over 4 million, dropped off on a street across from sleazy nightclubs and cabarets with signs advertising for "dancers."

The Associated Press witnessed multiple such busloads in recent days carrying at least 450 Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans from Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas, to Monterrey, where they are left to fend for themselves with no support on housing, work or schooling for children, who appear to make up about half the group.

Mexico has received some 20,000 asylum seekers returned to await U.S. immigration court dates under the program colloquially known as "remain in Mexico." But there had been no sign of such large-scale moving of people away from the border before now, after the program expanded to Nuevo Laredo in violence- and cartel-plagued Tamaulipas, a state where the U.S. State Department warns against all travel due to kidnappings and other crime.

In response to a request for comment, the National Immigration Institute, or INM for its initials in Spanish, said in a two-paragraph statement that the agency cooperates with consular authorities and all levels of government to attend to returnees. It said Mexico abides by international law and is working to upgrade shelters and immigration facilities "to improve the conditions in which migrants await their processes in national territory." The INM did not address specific questions about the AP's findings.