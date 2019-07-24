Mueller ‘intellectually disheveled,’ GOP lawmaker from Florida says

Robert Mueller es juramentado antes de declarar ante la Comisión de Asuntos Jurídicos de la Cámara de Representantes en el Congreso en Washington el 24 de julio del 2019. AP Photo

A Republican lawmaker who tangled Wednesday with Robert Mueller regarding his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election called the former FBI chief “intellectually disheveled.”

“I found Mr. Mueller rather intellectually disheveled during the course of the hearing,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. “He seemed to not have a strong command of the facts and he seemed unwilling to answer basic questions the American people want to know.”

Gaetz had earlier in a House Judiciary Committee hearing sparred with Mueller over a report compiled on Trump by Christopher Steele, which Mueller did not investigate and declined to answer questions on.

His comments echoed other criticisms of Mueller’s testimony by Trump supporters, who characterized his responses as “weak,” “feeble,” and “confused.”

Mueller said at a May press conference in Washington that the report his office released following the probe into Russian 2016 election meddling was tantamount to his testimony. His lengthy report found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to influence the election, but did list 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice by the president during the probe. Mueller also announced his office was closing up shop at the news conference.

But the Democrats who lead the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in U.S. House of Representatives decided to subpoena Mueller to testify, announcing on June 25 that the former FBI head would appear before lawmakers in open session July 17. The hearings were later postponed to July 24.

“We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a June statement.

Nadler and Schiff acknowledged Mueller’s preference to let his “written work to speak for itself” in their June letter accompanying the subpoena, but the pair wrote that “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Mueller’s May press conference sparked some Democrats to call for Trump’s impeachment, with some pointing to Mueller’s comment that “if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.”

Those impeachment calls included a handful of Democratic presidential candidates.

“I believe a fair inference from what he heard from Bob Mueller is there would have been indictments returned against this president,” if not for the Justice Department guidance saying a president can’t be charged, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., told reporters during a stop in South Carolina, McClatchy reported. On Twitter, Harris called Mueller’s news conference statements “an impeachment referral.”