Now kick, now kick: Watch this police horse in Louisiana do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’
Mounted Horse Ace dances the Cupid Shuffle as he shows off his skills to children in The Big Easy
Watch for this police horse at the next dance you attend.
Ace, a mounted patrol horse in the New Orleans Police Department, recently showed off his fancy “hoofwork” while dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” video posted on Facebook shows.
While Ace’s handler helps guide the horse, another police officer dances along, video shows.
“Mounted Horse Ace is quite the showman!” the Police Department said on Facebook.
