Amanda Knox needs your help to pay for an ‘out of this world’ wedding after Italy trip

Amanda Knox gets emotional as she speaks at a Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena, Italy, in June. Now Knox and her fiance are seeking financial help to pay for their upcoming wedding. The Associated Press

Amanda Knox says she needs your help to pay for her upcoming wedding after a surprise trip to Italy, People reports.

Knox, who was famously acquitted of killing her 21-year-old roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy 2007 after having earlier been found guilty, returned there in June for a criminal justice summit on wrongful convictions, according to the magazine.

But her first trip back to Italy after being freed in 2015 drained her savings, Knox, now 31, and fiance Christopher Robinson wrote on their registry seeking wedding money.

“We weren’t expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda’s first ever return trip to Italy at the same time,” the couple writes. “But when the Italy Innocence Project invited Amanda to speak at their inaugural wrongful convictions event, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

“With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey,” the couple continues.

Instead of requesting gifts, Knox and Robinson are seeking money to help pay for the wedding, according to the registry. Donors can pay specific costs or contribute gifts of $500, $1,000 or up to $10,000.

The three levels of contributions are labeled for stellar, galactic and temporal patrons. Or donors can help pay for various time-travel and space-themed scenery, refreshments, music and other features.

All donors will receive a copy of “The Cardio Tesseract,” a book of the couple’s love poems, according to the registry.

