Kidnapped 4-year-old girl in ‘extreme danger,’ Amber Alert issued, W. Va. police say

Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl they say may have been kidnapped by her father and could be in “extreme danger,” according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.

Police say Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

She “was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III,” according to police.

Police are looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield, who may be in danger. Amber Alert

West Virginia state police described the girl as white with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing “summer attire.”

Police say Hetrick, 26, is white with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Hetrick may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163, police say.

Arlie Edward Hetrick III Amber Alert