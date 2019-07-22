Fugitive tiki bar cook runs away, plunges into river to evade police, NC cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

Police were told there was an “armed and dangerous“ man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service in their North Carolina town.

So on Saturday, they planned to capture the man, 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd, by luring him to the management office at Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar in Lake Lure where he worked as a cook, the town Police Department said Monday.

Lake Lure police arrested Jesse Lee Boyd who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Lake Lure Police Department

But things didn’t go according to plan.

Someone alerted Boyd that the police were there, and he took off on foot, police said.

He ran behind the tiki bar and toward another place where a wedding was being held before getting in the Rocky Broad River and trying to swim away toward the Memorial Highway Bridge, police said.

But Lake Lure officers were on the bridge and the banks under it and ordered him to get out of the river, police said.

He did and was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center, where he was given a $250,000 bond, according to police.

Boyd was booked on “18 felony warrants from Des Moines, Iowa for Forgery/Counterfeiting and other felony warrants from the U.S. Marshals Office for Detainer/Fugitive-Dangerous Drugs,” Lake Lure police said.

Lake Lure is in western North Carolina, about 90 miles from Charlotte.

