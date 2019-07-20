PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Congolese health ministry is confirming the country's first Ebola case in the provincial capital of 2 million, Goma, some 360 kilometers (225 miles) south of Beni. More than 1,600 people in eastern Congo have died as the virus has spread in areas too dangerous for health teams to access. AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes health workers tending to an Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of Congo, thick storm clouds over Illinois, and a Saturn V rocket projected onto the Washington Monument to commemorate the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 13-19, 2019.

___

