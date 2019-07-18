Man ripped out victim’s eyeball, tried to pull out the other, Calif. prosecutors say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of ripping out another man’s eyeball — and trying to pull out the other, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted 39-year-old Isaac Manuel Orozco of aggravated mayhem, attempted aggravated mayhem, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Orozco broke into a home and assaulted people who lived there. The home belonged to Orozco’s girlfriend, whom Orozco had discovered in bed with the man he ultimately mutilated in October 2018, KGET reports.

“While assaulting the residents, Orozco had one victim face down on the floor, and was on top of the victim,” prosecutors said in a Thursday Facebook post about the conviction. “Orozco grabbed the victim’s eye and literally ripped out the eyeball. Orozco attempted to pull out the other eye as well, but was unsuccessful.”

Bakersfield police booked Orozco on felony charges in the case at a Kern County jail on Oct. 1, 2018, according to online jail records.

As of Thursday, he is listed as being held at the Lerdo Justice Facility without bail.

Orozco’s next court appearance is set for August 14, when he’ll be sentenced, prosecutors said.

He faces up to life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.