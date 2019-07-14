Catholic order releases names of members accused of abuse

A Baltimore-based Catholic religious order that sponsors schools across the U.S. has released a list of dozens of members accused of sexually abusing children.

The list released Friday by the Xaverian Brothers includes two current members "with a credible or established offense." The group, a separate entity not part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, says no credibly accused brothers are in active ministry.

Eighteen men on the list are dead or former brothers with a credible or established offense. Also named are 14 dead or former brothers against whom there are allegations that couldn't be "fully investigated" but for which there is a "reasonable possibility" that they occurred.

The Baltimore Sun reports the order's general superior issued a statement asking forgiveness "for this unspeakable violation of trust."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The brothers operate 13 schools in Maryland, Kentucky, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to their website.