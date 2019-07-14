Lashana Lynch takes 007 code name, report says. Twitter (mostly) couldn’t be happier

Idris Elba is dreamy and has a new movie coming out Miami Herald writer Maddy Marr talks with Idris Elba about his new movie 'The Dark Tower.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Herald writer Maddy Marr talks with Idris Elba about his new movie 'The Dark Tower.'

There’s a new 007 in town and her name is Lashana Lynch.

When James Bond left MI6 at the end of “Spectre,” code name 007 was up for grabs. According to the Daily Mail, British actress Lashana Lynch has been chosen to take on the iconic moniker in the upcoming Bond 25.

Lashana Lynch has been cast as 007 in Bond 25, the Daily Mail reported. Screengrab: @pcrtmans Twitter

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the Daily Mail reported.

While Lynch, of Captain Marvel fame, may not be the new James Bond, Twitter users have expressed their excitement over black female representation in the new film.

“Lashana Lynch picked me up from the grave,” one user wrote.

“Lashana Lynch 007? I have no choice but to stan.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brains behind the British television hit Fleabag, co-wrote Bond 25 and has been credited with developing the character.

Of course, not everyone is happy with the news.

“Lashana Lynch as the new 007? It’s a huge NO,” one user wrote.

“So they give the 007 #JamesBond role to Lashana Lynch and not Idris Elba!! If this is true then I am outta here,” wrote another.

Sorry, I don't wanna seem to be aggressive, or misoginist or racist because I'm not.

But #LashanaLynch as the new 007? It's a huge NO.

It's not a matter of period of time we're in, political movement (#metoo) or giving women more opportunities, or stereotype... (1/4) — MP (@MattePirovano) July 14, 2019 The names JANE .. Jane Bond!



So they give the 007 #JamesBond role to Lashana Lynch and not Idris Elba!! If this is true then I am outta here. https://t.co/TiBnsRWnwu — Johann Felsinger (@FelsingerJohann) July 14, 2019 No disrespect to Lashana Lynch, but this is just a way for 007 producers to say they are not racist by not casting Idris... https://t.co/qXjM2NAA9x — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) July 14, 2019

Though some users seem to misunderstand that Lynch has been cast as 007 and not James Bond, reponse to Lynch’s casting does raise question as to how the public would respond to a Bond that breaks from tradition.

Daniel Craig will retire from the franchise after Bond 25, and there has been much speculation as to who will replace him. Idris Elba has long been considered a front-runner and Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame has more recently entered the discussion, but only time will tell what producers will choose to do with the franchise.