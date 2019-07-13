Angels’ Cole, Pena combine for no-hitter against Mariners

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Felix Pena throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Taylor Cole and Felix Pena of the Los Angeles Angels pitched the second combined no-hitter in franchise history, beating the Seattle Mariners 13-0 Friday night in the team's first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

It is the second no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland's Mike Fiers no-hit Cincinnati on May 7. It is the 13th combined no-hitter in Major League history and the first since the Dodgers did it against San Diego on May 4, 2018, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Mallex Smith ended the game with a sharp grounder to second baseman Luis Rengifo, who threw to Justin Bour for the final out and the 11th no-hitter in Angels franchise history.

Skaggs' close friend, Mike Trout, was the offensive hero for the Angels. He had three hits and drove in six runs. He had two hits during a seven-run first inning as the Angels battered Mariners' starter Mike Leake.

Trout drove in four during the opening frame. He put the Angels on the board with a two-run shot over the wall in center for his AL-leading 29th of the season and then added a two-run double to left later in the inning to extend the lead to 7-0. He was the first LA player to have two extra-base hits in the first inning since Jim Edmonds in 1994.

Right-handers Cole and Pena combined for eight strikeouts and retired the first 13 batters. The only Seattle player to reach base was designated hitter Omar Narvaez, who walked with one out in the fifth inning.

Cole was the opener and went two innings, striking out two on 22 pitches, including 13 strikes. Pena worked the final seven innings and struck out six with one walk. The right-hander has thrown 81 pitches, 52 strikes.

Pena got some help in the sixth inning when third baseman Matt Theiss made a diving stop to glove Mac Williamson's grounder and throw him out at first.

Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on July 1.

On Friday, the day before what would have been his 28th birthday, every Angels' players wore Skaggs' No. 45 jersey. After the game, they took off the jerseys and laid them on the mound.

It is the first Angels no-hitter since Jared Weaver accomplished the feat against Minnesota on May 2, 2012.

The only other combined no-hitter by Los Angeles was by Mark Langston and Mike Witt, which also happened against. Seattle on April 11, 1990. The Angels join the Orioles as the only franchises to have multiple combined no-hitters

Los Angeles sent 13 batters to the plate in the first and had eight hits. It is the first time in 283 major-league starts that Leake has not made it out of the first inning. The right-hander allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits.

It was the first time since Aug. 7 of last season against Detroit that the Angels had scored seven runs in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) has a doctor's appointment next week and has not done any baseball activities. ... RHP Félix Hernández (right shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen session on Monday.

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy was placed on the seven-day concussion list retroactive to Tuesday. Kevan Smith was activated from the injured list and will split time with Dustin Garneau at catcher. ... IF Zack Cozart (torn labrum) will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday. The surgery will not fix the labrum but will fix the area around it to help ease the pain.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Will go with an opener before handing the ball to LHP Wade LeBlanc (5-2, 4.66 ERA). LeBlanc is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA in seven appearances following an opener.

Angels: RHP Matt Harvey (2-4, 7.50 ERA) will make his first start since May 23. He has been on the injured list with an upper back strain.