Giant cactus impales windshield after driver crosses median, Arizona firefighters say
Touching a single spine of a prickly cactus can be painful enough. So what happens when an entire cactus comes crashing through a driver’s windshield?
That’s exactly what happened to a driver in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, but “miraculously, no injuries were reported,” according to the Northwest Fire District.
Firefighters responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m., authorities wrote in a Twitter post sharing a photo of the crash. The picture shows a gigantic saguaro impaling the windshield of the car.
Fire District spokesperson Crystal Kasnoff said the driver went over the median on a road and struck the large, prickly cactus, 3TV reports. The saguaro narrowly missed the driver, KOLD reports.
Authorities took a man into custody following the wreck, according to KVOA.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo said a 911 call reported the median-crossing, cactus-hitting driver, who did have minor injuries and appeared to be impaired, the Arizona Daily Star reports.
The one-car crash occurred around East Orange Grove Road and North First Avenue, according to the Daily Star.
Video recorded by KVOA from the scene shows the car partially on a sidewalk, its front pointing the opposite direction of traffic.
