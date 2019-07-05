Woman caught on camera throwing paint on Confederate statue in NC, police say

Woman splashes paint on confederate statue in Wilmington, North Carolina Wilmington detectives are trying to find out the identity of a woman who threw orange paint on a confederate monument in downtown Wilmington at the corner of 3rd and Market and 3rd and Dock Streets on July 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wilmington detectives are trying to find out the identity of a woman who threw orange paint on a confederate monument in downtown Wilmington at the corner of 3rd and Market and 3rd and Dock Streets on July 4, 2019.

The video shows a woman walking down the road late at night carrying a bag before she doubles back and runs across the empty street to a Confederate monument in the median. She throws what police say is orange paint before running back the way she came.

Police say the woman defaced the statue in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina, at about 3 a.m. Thursday. They’re asking for help to identify the woman in the video.

A second Confederate statue nearby was vandalized at about the same time, WECT reports.

Both statues were cleaned Thursday but some paint stains remained, according to WWAY.

Confederate statues across the South have been the target of vandalism and protest since the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. More than a dozen Confederate monuments have been vandalized so far this year, McClatchy reports.