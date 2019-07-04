The Latest: Hospital says it treated 3 stabbing victims

The Latest on the stabbing of several people at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Hospital officials say they treated at least three victims of a stabbing at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia.

Southside Regional Medical Center officials said in a news release Thursday that the facility in Petersburg had received three victims from the attack inside the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg. They are: one male who was in critical condition and was transferred to a different hospital; a female who was listed in fair condition; and a female who was listed in good condition.

News outlets quote police as saying a male suspect has been taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Petersburg police Lt. Dustin Sloan as saying the victims of the stabbings were wounded by a "cutting instrument."

5:20 p.m.

Authorities say several people were stabbed at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia.

WTVR TV quotes Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller as saying that a suspect was taken into custody after the stabbing Thursday inside the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg. The city is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the capital of Richmond.

Miller did not identify the suspect and did not say how many people were stabbed or how serious their injuries are. No further details were immediately available.