6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, U.S. Geological Survey says

An earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday morning, with the U.S. Geological Survey estimating it was a magnitude-6.4 tremor.

The quake was felt from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles, according to reports on social media. Residents also said they felt the rattling from the high desert to Laguna Niguel, NBC reports.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Searles Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times, which described the spot as “a remote area of San Bernardino” and reported that the morning temblor “was the most powerful quake to hit Southern California in years.”

The U.S. Geological Survey originally estimated it was a 6.6-magnitude quake, which would have been the same strength as the Northridge earthquake that struck Southern California in 1994, triggering billions in damage and killing dozens, according to the Times.

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019

Emergency responders in the Los Angeles area said they were well aware of the quake and asked that locals only call if they have injuries or other dangerous situations.

#earthquake We are aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in SoCal PLEASE do NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous questions Please do not call for questions — LAFD (@LAFD) July 4, 2019

